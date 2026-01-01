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    Battery tree lopper TLO 2-18 Cordless Tree Lopper (Machine Only) | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher battery-powered pruning shears with black handle and silver blades, standing upright on a white background.

    Battery tree lopper

    TLO 2-18 Cordless Tree Lopper (Machine Only)

    Part number: 1.445-340.0

    • 18 V battery platform
    ¹⁾
    Ø branches: 15 mm