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    Universal hose repair unit | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose connector with ribbed grips and visible branding, isolated on a white background.

    Universal hose repair unit

    Part number: 2.645-197.0

    Universal hose repair unit for all common garden hoses. For connecting or repairing two pieces of hose. Ergonomic design for easy handling.