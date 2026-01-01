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    Upholstery Nozzle for Pet Hair | Kärcher

    Kärcher upholstery nozzle with black plastic body and red fabric strips, angled view.

    Upholstery Nozzle for Pet Hair

    Part number: 2.863-375.0

    Extra wide upholstery nozzle for reliably removing dirt, especially animal hair, from car and home textiles with Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.