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    VP 160 Vario Power Jet | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with textured grip and adjustable nozzle, set against a white background.

    VP 160 Vario Power Jet

    Part number: 2.644-430.0

    Vario Power spray lance VP 160 for pressure washers in classes K 4 and K 5. Infinitely adjustable from low-pressure jet to high-pressure jet, simply by turning the spray lance.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.