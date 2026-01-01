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    Watertimer WT 5 | Kärcher

    Kärcher water timer with digital display showing days of the week, time, and duration settings.

    Watertimer WT 5

    Part number: 2.645-219.0

    The Kärcher WT 5 Water Timer enables you to precisely program your garden's watering every day of the week. Making this device especially useful if you are on a water meter.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.