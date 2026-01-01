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    WB 130 rotating wash brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher rotating brush attachment with white bristles and black handle, designed for cleaning surfaces.

    WB 130 rotating wash brush

    Part number: 2.644-286.0

    Always in motion: The rotating wash brush with interchangeable attachment cleans smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. Quick attachment changes thanks to the release lever.