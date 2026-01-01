Window Vac WV 2 Plus | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Window Vac
Part number: 1.633-650.0The Kärcher WV 2 Plus Window Vac is an easy way to achieve streak-free surfaces. The WV 2 Plus is equipped with a spray bottle, microfibre cloth and 20ml of glass cleaning concentrate.
Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
280
Dirty water container capacity (ml)
100
Battery running time (min)
35
Battery charging time (min)
230
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Performance per battery charge (m²)
approx. 105
Colour
white
Weight including battery (kg)
0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
120 x 280 x 320
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas