WV 5 Additional / Replacement Battery | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.633-123.0The Additional / Replacement WV 5 Battery is the perfect edition to provide even longer continuous cleaning, combining both batteries will allow up to 70 minutes of perfect streak-free results.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Colour
grey
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
57 x 81 x 28
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information