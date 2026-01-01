Watering the garden automatically

The advantages of automatic watering in the garden
The advantages of an automatic watering system in the garden can be quickly enumerated: Compared with watering using a watering can or traditional spray guns, you can save an enormous amount of time with a watering system in the garden. Moreover, this method saves water and conserves more resources than blasting the garden with tap water by hand. You can water your garden especially effectively using individually adjustable sprinklers and water timers or watering clocks. This allows lawns, plants and bushes to be watered either manually or in a targeted manner according to an individually adjustable watering schedule – even whilst you are at work or on holiday. Another advantage is that automatic watering with, for instance, rain water or ground water does not consume valuable drinking water. Rain water can be collected via a cistern or a water butt and is then connected to the automatic watering system using a booster pump and a hose system. Of course it also works the same way with ground water or water from wells, which can be distributed effectively in the garden with a garden pump.