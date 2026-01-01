2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Accessory Kit Bike Cleaning | Kärcher

    Kärcher car shampoo bottle, wheel brush, white bristle brush, and nozzle attachment on white background.

    Accessory Kit Bike Cleaning

    Order number: 2.643-551.0

    Cleaning and care to perfection! The accessories kit for motorbike and bicycle cleaning includes 1 wheel washing brush, 1 universal wash brush, 1 litre of Car Shampoo 3-in-1 and 1 VPS 160 S.