Ash vacuum cleaner (EN) | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Whether you’re cleaning the fireplace, vacuuming out the barbecue after a garden party or removing ash residues with the floor nozzle, our ash vacuum cleaners are versatile and impress with their superb convenience features.
*When compared to the previous AD 3 model.
The practical handle on the container allows convenient emptying.
Flame-resistant material, metal container and metal hose.
Accessories can be conveniently stowed on the AD 4 Premium and are ready to hand at any time.
The ash vacs from Kärcher are extremely durable. Thanks to the integrated Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning, the suction power can be increased again instantly at the touch of a button - practical, fast and without manual effort. Filter cleaning by hand is now a thing of the past - and you can continue vacuuming without any interruptions or contact with dirt until the entire job is completed.
For everyone who doesn't feel like fetching a cable reel from the cellar in order to vacuum the barbecue: With battery-powered ash vacs, you can use Kärcher Battery Power instead of cables. Equipped with the same highlights as, for example, the Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning function, they provide the same power with an extra portion of freedom.
The one-piece filter system, including metal coarse dirt filter and flame-resistant flat pleated filter, can be removed in one move without the ash and dust falling out.
Another practical feature: the ash can be emptied safely and comfortably thanks to the handle on the container. Hands and floors stay nice and clean!
A floor nozzle and stainless steel tubes ensure that ash residues can be removed with ease.
Simple and fast opening of the waste container.
Press 3 x - filter cleaning at the touch of a button.
Practical handle on the container.
Quick removal of flat pleated filter.
Practical parking position − always ready to hand.
Practical parking position − also with the AD 2.