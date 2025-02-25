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    Ash vacuum cleaner (EN) | Kärcher

    Ash vacuum cleaners

    Whether you’re cleaning the fireplace, vacuuming out the barbecue after a garden party or removing ash residues with the floor nozzle, our ash vacuum cleaners are versatile and impress with their superb convenience features.

    Aschesauger Keyvisual

    Long-lasting suction power for really big messes.

    small Diagramm EN

    Vacuum up to 4 times more ash* thanks to the Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning system

    *When compared to the previous AD 3 model.

    Emptying the ash container ash and dry vacuum cleaner

    For convenient emptying

    The practical handle on the container allows convenient emptying.

    Vacuuming ash out of a fireplace

    For maximum safety

    Flame-resistant material, metal container and metal hose.

    Product view Ash Vacuum cleaner

    Always ready to hand

    Accessories can be conveniently stowed on the AD 4 Premium and are ready to hand at any time.

    Never run out of steam

    The ash vacs from Kärcher are extremely durable. Thanks to the integrated Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning, the suction power can be increased again instantly at the touch of a button - practical, fast and without manual effort. Filter cleaning by hand is now a thing of the past - and you can continue vacuuming without any interruptions or contact with dirt until the entire job is completed.

    AD Battery BBQ

    Battery ash vacuum cleaner. No cable. No limit.

    For everyone who doesn't feel like fetching a cable reel from the cellar in order to vacuum the barbecue: With battery-powered ash vacs, you can use Kärcher Battery Power instead of cables. Equipped with the same highlights as, for example, the Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning function, they provide the same power with an extra portion of freedom.

    Go to the battery ash vacuum cleaners

    It doesn’t get any simpler or cleaner than this

    The one-piece filter system, including metal coarse dirt filter and flame-resistant flat pleated filter, can be removed in one move without the ash and dust falling out.

    Another practical feature: the ash can be emptied safely and comfortably thanks to the handle on the container. Hands and floors stay nice and clean!

    Ash vac Filter
    Ash Vac Garage floor

    A floor nozzle and stainless steel tubes ensure that ash residues can be removed with ease.

    easy opening dust bin

    Simple and fast opening of the waste container.

    filter cleaning AD

    Press 3 x - filter cleaning at the touch of a button.

    Easy handle ash vac

    Practical handle on the container.

    quick removal filter

    Quick removal of flat pleated filter.

    parking position

    Practical parking position − always ready to hand.

    parking position AD 2

    Practical parking position − also with the AD 2.