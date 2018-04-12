Car interior cleaning kit | Kärcher

With the extensive accessory kit consisting of the 1.5-metre extension hose, extra-long crevice nozzle, car nozzle, suction brush with hard bristles, suction brush with soft bristles and microfibre cloth for smooth surfaces and window surfaces, interior car cleaning is child's play – and the car becomes a spotlessly clean feel-good zone. Whether footwell, foot mat, car seats, dashboard, central console, windows or car boot: this accessory kit makes the whole car interior sparklingly clean in no time. It ensures that even hard-to-reach areas such as gaps and delicate surfaces can be cleaned perfectly. The accessory kit is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

Including parking clip (can only be used for WD vacuum cleaners) Can be attached to the floor nozzle if desired. Designed for quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and nozzle during working interruptions. Accessory kit for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners It has an ergonomic foot switch to quickly and easily adjust the floor nozzle for different floor coverings (e.g. carpet or laminate/parquet). The symbols for carpet and hard floor, familiar from dry vacuum cleaners, make it very easy to select the right setting. Upholstery nozzle with two thread lifters For gentle and thorough cleaning of upholstery, upholstered furniture and textile surfaces.