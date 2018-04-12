2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Car interior cleaning kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum accessories set including hose, yellow cloth, two brush nozzles, crevice tool, and wide nozzle.

    Car interior cleaning kit

    Order number: 2.863-304.0

    From the footwell and the seats to the car boot: the special accessory kit for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners ensures uninterrupted interior car cleaning.