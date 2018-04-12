Car interior cleaning kit | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.863-304.0From the footwell and the seats to the car boot: the special accessory kit for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners ensures uninterrupted interior car cleaning.
Quantity (-part)
6
Fabric fibre composition
80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
560 x 230 x 130
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas