2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Car shampoo 3-in-1 RM 610 | Kärcher

    Kärcher car shampoo bottle with black label, featuring a silver car image and text "Bring Back the Wow."

    Car shampoo 3-in-1 RM 610

    Order number: 6.295-750.0

    Powerful car shampoo with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a quick-drying and ultra-shine formula. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. To gently clean all vehicle types.