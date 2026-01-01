Car shampoo 3-in-1 RM 610 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 6.295-750.0Powerful car shampoo with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a quick-drying and ultra-shine formula. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. To gently clean all vehicle types.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
6
Weight (kg)
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
100 x 100 x 215
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas