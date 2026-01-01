2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519 | Kärcher

    Kärcher Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner bottle with label showing cleaning scene and product features.

    Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519

    Order number: 6.295-771.0

    Liquid detergent with quick dry formula for interim cleaning. Suitable for carpets, rugs, upholstery, car seats, etc.