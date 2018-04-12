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    Drill dust catcher | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum nozzle attachment with a yellow button, angled design, and black finish.

    Drill dust catcher

    Order number: 2.863-234.0

    The drill dust catcher enables safe and dust-free drilling on all common wall and ceiling surfaces. Drill dust is suctioned directly from the drill hole.