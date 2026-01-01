Water filter vacuum cleaner DS 6 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Water filter vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.195-250.0
Rated input power (W)
650
Water filter (l)
2
Operating radius (m)
10.2
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
White
Weight without accessories (kg)
7.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
532 x 289 x 344
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual
Application areas