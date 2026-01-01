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    Water filter vacuum cleaner DS 6 | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher steam cleaner with accessories including nozzle, filter, and cleaning solution, set against a white background.

    Water filter vacuum cleaner

    DS 6

    Order number: 1.195-250.0

    • Accessory storage on the device
    • Suitable for allergy sufferers