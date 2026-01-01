Water filter vacuum cleaner DS 6 | Kärcher

The DS 6 is a vacuum cleaner with water filter which not only thoroughly cleans floors, but also provides fresher air as well as used air from which up to 99.95% of dust has been removed. This noticeably improves the air, and with that, the feeling in the room. In contrast to conventional vacuum cleaners with filter bags, the DS 6 vacuum cleaner with water filter relies on the natural power of water which is whirled around the filter at high speeds. The dirt which has been drawn in must pass through this whirling water which filters it out of the air highly efficiently, and traps it in the water. The result is fresh, extraordinarily clean exhaust air.

Multi-stage filter system, consisting of an innovative water-filter, washable intermediate filter, and a HEPA 13 filter (EN1822:1998) Filters 99.95 % of the dust out of the air. Results in fresh, clean air and a pleasant indoor environment. Particularly suitable for allergy sufferers. Removable water filter Easy to fill and clean. Practical parking position Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions. Space-saving storage. Energy-efficient motor As powerful as a 1,400 watt device. Low energy consumption. Automatic cable rewind Fast, convenient power cord storage at the push of a button. Accessory storage on the device All accessories can be neatly and accessibly stored in the provided accessory compartment.