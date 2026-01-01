2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    FJ 10 C foam jet Connect 'n' Clean with car shampoo 3-in-1 | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle attached to a bottle of car shampoo with "Bring Back the Wow" label.

    FJ 10 C foam jet Connect 'n' Clean with car shampoo 3-in-1

    Order number: 2.643-144.0

    Car shampoo + quick-change system FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle. Easy change between different detergents with just a simple click.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.