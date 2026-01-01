2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    FJ 6 foam jet | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a black spray head and yellow cap, attached to a grey detergent bottle.

    FJ 6 foam jet

    Order number: 2.643-147.0

    FJ 6 foam nozzle for cleaning with powerful foam (e.g. ultra foam cleaner). For cars, motorcycles etc. and for applying cleaning products to stone and wood surfaces and façades.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.