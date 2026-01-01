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    Flexible hand nozzle kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor nozzle with a black handle and a white cleaning pad featuring yellow stripes.

    Flexible hand nozzle kit

    Order number: 2.863-333.0

    The kit with flexible hand nozzle and matching ultra-fine fibre cloth is perfect for cleaning stubborn dirt from flat and curved surfaces (e.g. sinks) in the kitchen and bathroom.