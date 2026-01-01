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    Floor cleaning and care for oiled/waxed wood RM 535 | Kärcher

    Kärcher oiled/waxed wood floor cleaner bottle with label showing a woman cleaning a wooden floor in a living room.

    Floor cleaning and care for oiled/waxed wood RM 535

    Order number: 6.295-942.0

    Detergent RM 535 cleans, cares for and protects oiled and waxed wooden floors and leaves a streak-free, silk-matt gloss with no need for wiping afterwards. Pleasant beeswax scent.