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    Floor cleaning and care for sealed wood RM 534 | Kärcher

    Kärcher Sealed Wood Floor Cleaner bottle with label showing a woman cleaning a wooden floor in a kitchen setting.

    Floor cleaning and care for sealed wood RM 534

    Order number: 6.295-941.0

    For thorough and gentle cleaning, refreshing and care of varnished wooden floors. With effective moisture protection against swelling of the floor. With fresh lemon scent.