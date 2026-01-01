FoamStop neutral | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 6.295-873.0Troublesome foam is quickly broken down with this liquid defoaming agent.
Packaging size (ml)
125
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
40 x 40 x 140
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Safety data sheet
Application areas