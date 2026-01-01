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    Garment Steamer | Kärcher

    Kärcher steam cleaner nozzle, black with yellow accent, featuring a vented front and ergonomic design.

    Garment Steamer

    Order number: 2.863-332.0

    The garment Steamer is a steamer attachment, suitable for all Kärcher steam cleaners. Smooths out creases in garments using steam for effective results. Also ideal for freshening up other textiles.