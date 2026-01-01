Hand nozzle | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.884-280.0Hand tool with additional brushes for cleaning small areas such as shower cubicles, wall tiles, etc. Suitable for use with or without cover.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
165 x 200 x 60
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas