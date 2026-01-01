2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Insect Remover RM 618 | Kärcher

    Kärcher insect remover spray bottle with black and yellow label, featuring a car grille image.

    Insect Remover RM 618

    Order number: 6.295-761.0

    Gently removes insects from paint surfaces, radiator grilles, external mirrors, panels and plastic.