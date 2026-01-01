Pressure washer K 4 Basic | Kärcher

The K4 Basic with water-cooled motor features a telescopic handle, a Quick Connect gun, a 6 m-long high-pressure hose and a water filter to protect the pump. The pressure in the Vario Power spray pipe (VPS) can be adjusted simply by twisting it, and the extra powerful dirt grinder, with its rotating point jet, removes even the most stubborn dirt. In short: The K4 Basic is the ideal equipment for moderately dirty cars, garden fences, bicycles etc.

Outstanding performance The state-of-the-art water-cooled motor impresses with its long service life and high level of performance. Quick Connect Easy connection of pressure hose and high-pressure gun. Three-piston axial pump Completely maintenance-free. Safety valve and motor-stop function Safe protection from pressure overload. Motor shutoff when trigger gun is closed.