2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Pressure washer K 4 Basic | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with black handle, hose, and three detachable nozzles on a white background.

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    Pressure washer

    K 4 Basic

    Order number: 1.180-080.0

    The K 4 Basic pressure washer with water-cooled motor, for occasional use and moderately dirty cars, garden fences, bicycles etc. With extendable, space-saving handle.