Pressure washer K 4 Basic | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Pressure washer
Order number: 1.180-080.0The K 4 Basic pressure washer with water-cooled motor, for occasional use and moderately dirty cars, garden fences, bicycles etc. With extendable, space-saving handle.
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - up to 130 / 2 - up to 13
Flow rate (l/h)
max. 420
Area performance (m²/h)
30
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 40
Rated input power (kW)
1.8
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
10.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
13.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
285 x 309 x 876
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual
Application areas