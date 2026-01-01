2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Flex | Kärcher

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    Kärcher K5 Power Control high-pressure cleaner, yellow and black, with hose and handle, standing upright.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    Pressure washer

    K 5 Power Control Flex

    Order number: 1.324-700.0

    • Pressure display, area performance of 40 m²/h
    • 10 m PremiumFlex hose, Plug ‘n’ Clean detergent application system, telescopic handle
    • Vario power spray lance, dirt blaster