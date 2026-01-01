Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Flex | Kärcher

With the K 5 Power Control Flex pressure washer, every surface can be cleaned at the right pressure. The application consultant integrated into the Kärcher Home & Garden app helps the user to find the right pressure by providing practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. For maximum control, the pressure level can be easily adjusted by turning the spray lance or checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The pressure washer also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for easy transport, the Quick Connect system to save time and effort clicking the high-pressure hose in and out of the device and the trigger gun, as well as the parking position to ensure readily accessible accessories at all times.

Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lances The optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories. PremiumFlex high-pressure hose The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement. Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming. Home & Garden app The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal. Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent system Quick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step. Outstanding performance The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.