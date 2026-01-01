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    Cordless electric broom KB 5 | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher electric broom with a white body and black handle, standing upright on a white background.

    Cordless electric broom

    KB 5

    Order number: 1.258-050.0

    • Ready for immediate use, agile and easy to manoeuvre
    • Battery-powered, max. 30 min run time, removable waste container
    • Battery charger