Cordless electric broom KB 5 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Cordless electric broom
Order number: 1.258-050.0
Battery powered device
1
Working width of universal brush (mm)
210
Container capacity (ml)
370
Battery voltage (V)
3.6
Battery running time on hard floors (min)
30
Battery running time on carpets (min)
20
Battery type
Lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
White
Weight incl. battery (kg)
1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
215 x 230 x 1120
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas