Microfibre cloth | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.643-872.0With the high-quality fleece microfibre cloth, the cleaned objects can be dried before they are stored.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
400 x 400 x 4
Fabric fibre composition
80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
Weight (kg)
0.1
Colour
anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas