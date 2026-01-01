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    Microfibre cloth | Kärcher

    Grey microfibre cloth folded neatly, showcasing its soft and textured surface.

    Microfibre cloth

    Order number: 2.643-872.0

    With the high-quality fleece microfibre cloth, the cleaned objects can be dried before they are stored.