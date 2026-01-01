Microfibre cloth | Kärcher

The quick-drying microfibre cloth is highly absorbent and can absorb a large amount of moisture and liquid. It has a pleasant fleecy texture and protects delicate surfaces. Measuring 40 × 40 cm in size, it is also ideal for drying bicycles before they are stored away.

High-quality fleece microfibre cloth For drying cleaned objects before they are stored. microfibre Absorbs a large amount of water and dries quickly. Fleecy Protects surfaces.