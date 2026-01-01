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    Multi-purpose floor cleaning RM 536 | Kärcher

    Kärcher multi-purpose floor cleaner bottle with yellow label, featuring a person cleaning indoors with a mop.

    Multi-purpose floor cleaning RM 536

    Order number: 6.295-944.0

    For all hard floors: Multi-purpose Floor Cleaning RM 536 for thorough cleaning. Removes run marks for streak-free results. With moisture protection to guard against swelling of the floors and with a lemon scent.