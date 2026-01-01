2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    PC 15 pipe cleaning kit | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with brass fittings on a white background.

    PC 15 pipe cleaning kit

    Order number: 2.637-767.0

    Pipe cleaning kit with 15 m hose for clearing blockages in pipes, drains and downpipes.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.