2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    PC 20 roof gutter and pipe cleaning kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher pipe cleaning kit with hose, nozzle, claw attachment, and various connectors on a white background.

    PC 20 roof gutter and pipe cleaning kit

    Order number: 2.642-240.0

    The gutter and pipe cleaning kit works all by itself – with high pressure. It easily cleans outflows, pipe blockages and gutters. Hose length: 20m.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.