2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    PC 7.5 pipe cleaning kit | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher hose with metal connectors on both ends, placed on a white background.

    PC 7.5 pipe cleaning kit

    Order number: 2.637-729.0

    Pipe cleaning kit with 7.5 m hose for clearing blockages in pipes, drains and downpipes.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.