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    Power brush set | Kärcher

    Four Kärcher round brush attachments with black bases and bristles in gold and white, arranged on a white background.

    Power brush set

    Order number: 2.863-335.0

    With the power brush kit, even stubborn dirt and encrustations are removed quickly and easily and without leaving any residue. Particularly suitable for use on oven racks or barbecue grills.