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    Power nozzle set | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher nozzle and black extension wand on white background.

    Power nozzle set

    Order number: 2.863-263.0

    The power nozzle set contains a power nozzle incl. extension piece. Perfect for effortless, eco-friendly cleaning in hard-to-reach areas, e.g. corners and crevices.