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    Round brush kit with brass bristles | Kärcher

    Three Kärcher brass brushes with black plastic bases arranged diagonally on a white background.

    Round brush kit with brass bristles

    Order number: 2.863-061.0

    Round brush set with brass bristles for removing stubborn and ingrained dirt. Ideal for non-sensitive surfaces.