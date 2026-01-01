Round brush set | Kärcher

The round brush set contains two black and two yellow round brushes. Perfect for use in different areas. For example, one colour can be used in the bathroom and the other for cleaning tasks in the kitchen. The flexible bristles in the steam brush accomplish practically every task reliably and effortlessly.

Two different colours (black and yellow) Hygienic work in various areas of use (sanitary areas, kitchen, fittings, etc.). High quality material of the bristles Remove stubborn dirt easily. Long lifetime thanks to slower wear of the bristles.