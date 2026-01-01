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    Round brush set | Kärcher

    Four Kärcher round brush attachments, two yellow and two black, with bristles, arranged on a white background.

    Round brush set

    Order number: 2.863-264.0

    Practical round brush set with two black and two yellow brushes – perfect for use in different areas.