Steam cleaner SC 4 EasyFix | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Steam cleaner
Order number: 1.512-630.0
Test certificate¹⁾
Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
Area performance per tank filling (m²)
100
Heating output (W)
2000
Max. steam pressure (bar)
3.5
Cable length (m)
4
Heat-up time (min)
4
Boiler capacity (l)
0.5
Tank capacity (l)
0.8
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
White
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 251 x 273
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas