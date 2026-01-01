spray bottle set Extra | Kärcher

The new Premium spray bottle set, including size-adjustable pad holder, produces optimum results when cleaning both wide and narrow windows. The microfibre wiping cloth can be easily attached and quickly replaced thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener. Plus, you can use the dirt scraper to remove even the most stubborn dirt from the windscreen.

Narrow and wide wipers For the individual wiping of large and small windows. hook-and-loop fastener Thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener system, the microfibre wiping cloth can very easily and quickly be replaced. Dirt scraper With the dirt scraper, even the most stubborn dirt can be removed in no time.