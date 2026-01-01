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    spray bottle set Extra | Kärcher

    Kärcher spray bottle with a microfiber pad, a grey scraper, and a cleaning solution packet on a white background.

    spray bottle set Extra

    Order number: 2.633-129.0

    The new Extra spray bottle set, including microfibre wiping cloth with Velcro fastening, wide and narrow wipers, rough dirt scraper and 20 ml window cleaner concentrate.