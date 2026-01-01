2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Stone floor cleaning RM 537 | Kärcher

    Kärcher Stone Floor Cleaner bottle with label showing a person cleaning a kitchen floor with a mop.

    Stone floor cleaning RM 537

    Order number: 6.295-943.0

    Stone Floor Cleaning RM 537 for streak-free results on tiles, stone and natural stone. Effectively and gently removes run marks and is also suitable for vinyl, PVC and linoleum.