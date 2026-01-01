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    Telescopic spray lance | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic spray lance with ergonomic handle and adjustable strap, featuring a long hose and nozzle attachment.

    Telescopic spray lance

    Order number: 2.642-347.0

    Telescopic spray lance (1.20 m - 4 m) for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas. With shoulder strap, bayonet connection and integrated, ergonomically adjustable trigger gun. Weight: ca. 2 kg