Telescopic spray lance | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.642-347.0Telescopic spray lance (1.20 m - 4 m) for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas. With shoulder strap, bayonet connection and integrated, ergonomically adjustable trigger gun. Weight: ca. 2 kg
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
4177 x 92 x 240
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas