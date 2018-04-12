Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Upholstery nozzle for pet hair | Kärcher

    Kärcher upholstery nozzle with black plastic body and red fabric strips, angled view.

    Upholstery nozzle for pet hair

    Order number: 2.863-375.0

    Extra wide upholstery nozzle for reliably removing dirt, especially animal hair, from car and home textiles with Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.