2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Vacuum cleaner VC 3 Plus | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher vacuum cleaner with a white body, transparent dust container, and black hose on a white background.

    Vacuum cleaner

    VC 3 Plus

    Order number: 1.198-055.0

    • No filter bag required
    • HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)