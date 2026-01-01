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    Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 5 Cordless *SEA | Kärcher

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    Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaner with two attachments and a charging dock on a white background.

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    VCS 5 Cordless *SEA

    Order number: 1.198-295.0

    Excellent cleaning performance whether on hard floors or carpets: the VCS 5 Cordless battery-powered vacuum cleaner with 2-roller-technology picks up dirt thoroughly and quickly.