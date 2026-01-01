2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    WB 120 rotating wash brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher rotating wash brush with white bristles, transparent cover, and black handle.

    WB 120 rotating wash brush

    Order number: 2.644-060.0

    Rotating wash brush with interchangeable attachment for cleaning all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. Quick and easy attachment changing thanks to the integrated release lever.