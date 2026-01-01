2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    WB 130 rotating wash brush car & bike | Kärcher

    Kärcher rotating wash brush with black handle, blue bristles in centre, surrounded by white bristles.

    WB 130 rotating wash brush car & bike

    Order number: 2.644-287.0

    Gentle cleaning of cars and motorbikes: The rotating wash brush with innovative removable microfibre Car & Bike attachment. Machine washable at 60 °C.
    If you have any questions about the previous model, the WB 120, please contact one of our service partners or Kärcher retailers.