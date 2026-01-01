WB 150 power brush | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-237.0WB 150 power brush for splash-free cleaning of sensitive surfaces. The effective combination of high pressure and manual brush pressure saves energy, water and up to 30% time.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
392 x 222 x 211
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas