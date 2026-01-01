2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    WB 150 power brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher yellow and black rotating wash brush with white bristles and a black handle.

    WB 150 power brush

    Order number: 2.643-237.0

    WB 150 power brush for splash-free cleaning of sensitive surfaces. The effective combination of high pressure and manual brush pressure saves energy, water and up to 30% time.