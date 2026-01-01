WB 60 soft surface wash brush | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-233.0Soft surface brush for cleaning larger surfaces such as cars, caravans, boats, photovoltaic systems, conservatories and shutters. Good area performance thanks to a working width of 248 mm.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
270 x 261 x 177
Weight (kg)
0.3
Colour
Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas