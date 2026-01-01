2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    WB 60 soft surface wash brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher wash brush with yellow handle and white bristles, designed for cleaning surfaces.

    WB 60 soft surface wash brush

    Order number: 2.643-233.0

    Soft surface brush for cleaning larger surfaces such as cars, caravans, boats, photovoltaic systems, conservatories and shutters. Good area performance thanks to a working width of 248 mm.