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    WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher steam cleaner brush attachment with black handle and yellow base, featuring white bristles.

    WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush

    Order number: 2.644-374.0

    Particularly versatile thanks to its clever combination: The WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush combines a foam jet, high-pressure flat spray nozzle and a soft brush in a single product.