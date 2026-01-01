WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush | Kärcher

Cleverly combined: The WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush combines three important functions in a single product. Apply foam, loosen stubborn dirt with a high-pressure flat spray or work particularly thoroughly yet carefully with a soft brush – everything is possible without having to change the accessories even once. The required function is selected with a lever in the grip area of the brush. This means that the wash brush is particularly versatile, saves time, is comfortable and always guarantees perfect cleaning results – even on delicate surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. The integrated detergent tank allows users to work for longer without refilling.

3-in-1 product – combines three essential cleaning functions: Foam jet, high-pressure flat spray and wash brush A wide range of application options thanks to the combination of essential functions. Added convenience for thorough and efficient cleaning. Quick and intuitive selection of the required function with a lever in the grip area of the brush Intuitive function selection. Efficient cleaning without having to change accessories. Detergent tank integrated in the brush head Powerful foam removes even stubborn dirt quickly and thoroughly. Enables users to work for longer without refilling. This saves time. Wash brush with soft bristles, suitable for many different surfaces Gentle cleaning even of delicate surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic.