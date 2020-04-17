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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 S V-17/4/20 | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with accessories including a nozzle, filter, and dust bag on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2022

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 3 S V-17/4/20

    Order number: 1.628-135.0

    • Blower function, hose, cable and accessory storage
    • 1,000 W rated input power, 17 l stainless steel container, 4 m cable, 2 m hose
    • Cartridge filter, floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, fleece filter bag